Honda QC1: Affordable Honda Electric Scooter Under 1 Lakh for Long Drives

Honda QC1 Electric Scooter: If you are looking for a stylish and powerful scooter, the Honda QC1 Electric Scooter will be the best choice, but your budget is less than ₹1 lakh. Recently Honda has introduced it in India at an affordable price, especially for those who want to move towards electric mobility.

Honda QC1 Price The price of Honda QC1 electric scooter is ₹90,000 (ex-showroom). It is an affordable and efficient electric scooter that will be a great choice for college, office or everyday commutes. Considering the price of this scooter, it can be considered as one of the best options in its category.

Honda QC1 Battery and Range The Honda QC1 has a 1.5kWh battery that offers a good range. This scooter can be driven up to 80 kilometers on a single charge, which is very suitable for urban transport. This battery comes with fast charging support, so you can charge it in less time and cover more distance.

Features of Honda QC1 The Honda QC1 not only offers a good battery range but also has many great features: Alloy Wheels - Provides excellent stability and strong grip. 26 Liter Boot Space - Provides more storage capacity. Digital Instrument Console - Shows speed, battery level and other information. Drum Brake - Safe and controlled braking system. USB Charging Port - Facility to charge mobile. LED Headlights and Taillights - Excellent lighting and attractive appearance. Various color options - Customers can choose the scooter according to their preference.



Why Buy Honda QC1? This scooter is specially designed for those who travel short distances in urban areas and want an affordable, durable and stylish electric scooter. With its powerful features and impressive performance, it will be a smart and convenient choice. Honda QC1 electric scooter's affordable price, good performance and long range make it a great choice in the Indian market. If you are looking for a reliable and modern electric scooter for your daily commute, the Honda QC1 will be the best choice.



