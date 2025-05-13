Image Credit : google

This scooter is none other than the Honda Navi. A total of 1,43,583 Honda Navi units have been exported. This is 25 percent of the total scooters exported from India. Reports say that three of the top 10 scooters exported from India are Honda scooters.

In the financial year 2024-25, 5,69,093 scooters were exported from India. This is 11 percent higher than last financial year's exports.