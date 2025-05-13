Honda Navi becomes India’s most exported scooter in FY2024-25
Honda Navi is the most exported scooter from India. In FY2024-25, 1.43 lakh Navi scooters were exported, accounting for 25% of total scooter exports.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Honda Navi Export 2025
Scooters like Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter are commonly seen in India. But there is one 'Made in India' scooter that is in high demand abroad. In the financial year 2024-25, a total of 5.69 lakh scooters were exported from India. Of these, 1.43 lakh units of a particular scooter have been shipped overseas.
Honda Navi
This scooter is none other than the Honda Navi. A total of 1,43,583 Honda Navi units have been exported. This is 25 percent of the total scooters exported from India. Reports say that three of the top 10 scooters exported from India are Honda scooters.
In the financial year 2024-25, 5,69,093 scooters were exported from India. This is 11 percent higher than last financial year's exports.
Honda Navi Scooter Sales
At that time, 5,12,347 units were exported from India. Honda is the company that exports the most scooters in India. The company has exported a total of 3,11,977 units including Honda Navi.
Following this, TVS Motor exported 90,405 scooters and Yamaha Motor India exported 69,383 units. Apart from these, Suzuki Motorcycle India, Hero MotoCorp, Piaggio (Vespa), Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto are also among India's leading scooter exporters.
Most Exported Scooters
Honda Navi is the most exported scooter from India. Its exports have increased by 24 percent from 1,15,886 units to 1,43,583 units. Honda Dio's exports have increased by 91 percent.
It has increased from 66,690 units to 1,27,366 units. Apart from this, Yamaha Ray is in third place, its exports have increased from 40,605 units to 68,231 units.
Top 10 Scooters
Furthermore, among the top 10 scooters made in India, TVS Ntorq is in fourth place, Honda Activa is in fifth place, Suzuki Burgman is in sixth place, and TVS Jupiter is in seventh place. Followed by Hero Maestro in eighth place, Suzuki Avenis in ninth place and Hero Xoom in tenth place.