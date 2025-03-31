Honda SP 160 losing ground to Pulsar and Apache – Here’s why!

Read Full Gallery

Honda SP 160 sales plummeted in February 2025, facing tough competition from Pulsar and Apache. Despite updates and features, sales declined significantly, raising questions about its market position.

Bikes in the 160cc sport-touring segment are very popular in India. Currently, Pulsar and Apache bikes dominate this segment. Honda also introduced a bike to compete with them. Last year, in December, Honda launched an updated version of the SP 160. Its engine was made OBD 2B compliant and many new features were added. However, these changes did not attract new buyers.

Honda Bike

According to Rushlane's sales data, Honda SP 160 sales saw a nearly 80% decline in February 2025. The company only managed to sell 1,117 units in India. This marks a 78.33% decline compared to February 2024, when 5,155 units were sold. The month-on-month sales decline was also severe, with a 77.74% drop compared to January 2025, where Honda sold 5,019 units of the bike. Also Read | TVS Scooty Zest 110: Peppy engine, 62 kmpl mileage and spacious storage!

Honda SP 160

The Honda SP 160 faces strong competition from bikes like the TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar 150, and Yamaha FZ-FI V4 in the 160cc commuter and sport-touring segment. In February 2025, TVS sold 37,954 units of the Apache series. At the same time, Bajaj sold 13,917 units of the Pulsar 150, making it difficult for Honda in this segment. The SP 160 is powered by a 162.71cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.

Bike Specs

All about Honda SP 160 It produces 13 hp and 14.8 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 5-speed transmission. The bike claims an ARAI mileage of 65 kmpl. It also features a 4.2-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, Honda's RoadSync app, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, music playback, and a USB Type-C charger. Also Read | Hero Vida V2 Z electric scooter spotted! Check expected features and other details

Honda SP 160 Price

Honda offers the SP 160 in two variants: Single Disc & Double Disc, priced at ₹1.21 lakh and ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The bike has a 12-liter fuel tank and weighs 141 kg. It comes with front and rear disc brakes, along with an anti-lock braking system (ABS), ensuring better safety and control for riders.

Latest Videos