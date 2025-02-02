Honda City Apex: Premium sedan under Rs 13 lakh – Check features, engine and more

The new Honda City Apex edition has been launched with a starting price of Rs 13.30 lakh. It's Rs 25,000 more expensive than the standard model.

Honda City Apex: Stylish Sedan at ₹13 Lakh

Honda City Apex Edition: Honda Cars India has launched the new Apex edition of its popular sedan car, City. Starting price is Rs 13.30 lakh. Rs 25,000 more than the standard model. Launched in 1998, the City still holds its place in the market. Learn about the car's features here.

Honda City Apex Price

Price and Variants

The Honda City Apex edition is priced between Rs 13.30 lakh and Rs 15.62 lakh. Available in VMT, VCV, VX MT, and VX CVT variants.

What's new?

This limited edition is technically and aesthetically identical to the fifth generation Honda City. The special edition's exterior features a 'Apex Edition' badge on the trunk and 'Apex Edition' badging on both front fenders.

A premium leatherette instrument panel, leatherette console garnish, premium leatherette door cushioning, and seven-color rhythmic ambient lighting on the instrument panel and door pockets are all highlights of the sedan's opulent beige inside. Additionally, the seats have special Apex Edition cushions and seat coverings.