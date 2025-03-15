Honda CD 100 to Hero Splendor: Top 5 Budget Bikes with Low Price and High Mileage

Here are the details of the top 5 most affordable bikes available in India. Find the price, mileage, and features of low-cost bikes from companies like Hero, TVS, Bajaj, and Honda.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 6:07 PM IST

Top 5 Cheapest Bikes: This is one of the most affordable bikes manufactured by Hero MotoCorp. It comes in red-black and blue-black color combinations. It has a 97.2 cc air-cooled 4-stroke single-cylinder engine.

article_image2

Hero Bike

It has 5.9 kW of power at 8000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm. The mileage is 70 km per liter. The ex-showroom price of this bike starts from Rs. 59,018.


article_image3

TVS Sport

The TVS Sports bike has a single-cylinder 4-stroke fuel injection engine. In terms of power, this engine produces 6.03 kW of power at 7350 rpm. It also has a 5-speed constant mesh transmission. It can reach a maximum speed of 90 kmph. The ex-showroom price of this bike is Rs. 59,881.

article_image4

Bajaj CT 110X

The Bajaj model has a DTS-i engine that produces 8.6 PS of power and 9.81 Nm of torque. The bike also has an 11-liter fuel tank. The mileage of this bike is 70 km per liter. It also has drum brakes on the front and rear wheels. The price of this bike starts from Rs. 70,016.

article_image5

Honda CD 100

The Honda bike is also very popular. This Dream Deluxe bike has a 4-stroke BS6 engine. This model also has a 9.1-liter fuel tank. This bike is available in a total of 4 colors. The price of this bike starts from Rs. 74,401.

article_image6

Hero Splendor Plus

This model has a 97.2 cc air-cooled engine. It is capable of producing 8.02 PS of power at 8000 rpm. Mileage is 70 km per liter and the ex-showroom price of the bike starts from Rs. 75,441.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Electric Vehicle subsidy guide: Get lakhs in discounts; step-by-step process AJR

Electric Vehicle subsidy guide: Get lakhs in discounts; step-by-step process

Tata Safari Stealth vs Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon: Which all-black SUV wins? gcw

Tata Safari Stealth vs Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon: Which all-black SUV wins?

Kia Syros to Tata Curvv: 5 budget-friendly cars with panoramic sunroof under Rs 15 lakh gcw

Kia Syros to Tata Curvv: 5 budget-friendly cars with panoramic sunroof under Rs 15 lakh

Tata Harrier EV coming soon? Check out 3 expected key advantages over the diesel model gcw

Tata Harrier EV coming soon? Check out 3 expected key advantages over the diesel model

Bajaj GoGo EV launched in India: Check features, price, range and more gcw

Bajaj GoGo EV launched in India: Check features, price, range and more

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Nitish Reddy clears fitness test; Set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad camp ahead of the season HRD

IPL 2025: Nitish Reddy clears fitness test; Set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad camp ahead of the season

The Promise of Return: Sunita Williams' Future Descent After Her Extended Mission Aboard the ISS shk

The Promise of Return: Sunita Williams' Future Descent After Her Extended Mission Aboard the ISS

India verifies 388 illegal immigrants in US, all deported: Govt report shk

India verifies 388 illegal immigrants in US, all deported: Govt report

6 key symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency that we often ignore MEG

6 key symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency that we often ignore

IPL 2025, CSK SWOT Analysis: Chennai Super Kings' strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats decoded HRD

IPL 2025, CSK SWOT Analysis: Chennai Super Kings' strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats decoded

Recent Videos

IPL 2025: Top Players to Miss Opening Matches - Full List

IPL 2025: Top Players to Miss Opening Matches - Full List

Video Icon
CAUGHT ON CAM: Grenade Attack on Amritsar Temple, Police Investigate Pakistan Link

CAUGHT ON CAM: Grenade Attack on Amritsar Temple, Police Investigate Pakistan Link

Video Icon
WATCH Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrate Holi with Rasha Tandon Amid Vijay Verma Split

WATCH Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrate Holi with Rasha Tandon Amid Vijay Verma Split

Video Icon
CSK Performance in IPL 2024: A Rollercoaster Journey - What Went Wrong?

CSK Performance in IPL 2024: A Rollercoaster Journey - What Went Wrong?

Video Icon
Clashes in Jharkhand's Giridih on Holi: Police Says 'Situation Under Control'

Clashes in Jharkhand's Giridih on Holi: Police Says 'Situation Under Control'

Video Icon