Honda CD 100 to Hero Splendor: Top 5 Budget Bikes with Low Price and High Mileage

Read Full Gallery

Here are the details of the top 5 most affordable bikes available in India. Find the price, mileage, and features of low-cost bikes from companies like Hero, TVS, Bajaj, and Honda.

Top 5 Cheapest Bikes: This is one of the most affordable bikes manufactured by Hero MotoCorp. It comes in red-black and blue-black color combinations. It has a 97.2 cc air-cooled 4-stroke single-cylinder engine.

Hero Bike

It has 5.9 kW of power at 8000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm. The mileage is 70 km per liter. The ex-showroom price of this bike starts from Rs. 59,018.

TVS Sport

The TVS Sports bike has a single-cylinder 4-stroke fuel injection engine. In terms of power, this engine produces 6.03 kW of power at 7350 rpm. It also has a 5-speed constant mesh transmission. It can reach a maximum speed of 90 kmph. The ex-showroom price of this bike is Rs. 59,881.

Bajaj CT 110X

The Bajaj model has a DTS-i engine that produces 8.6 PS of power and 9.81 Nm of torque. The bike also has an 11-liter fuel tank. The mileage of this bike is 70 km per liter. It also has drum brakes on the front and rear wheels. The price of this bike starts from Rs. 70,016.

Honda CD 100

The Honda bike is also very popular. This Dream Deluxe bike has a 4-stroke BS6 engine. This model also has a 9.1-liter fuel tank. This bike is available in a total of 4 colors. The price of this bike starts from Rs. 74,401.

Hero Splendor Plus

This model has a 97.2 cc air-cooled engine. It is capable of producing 8.02 PS of power at 8000 rpm. Mileage is 70 km per liter and the ex-showroom price of the bike starts from Rs. 75,441.

Latest Videos