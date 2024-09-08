Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honda Activa to TVS Jupiter: Top 5 best-selling scooters in India

    Honda Activa continues its reign in the Indian scooter market in July 2024, followed by TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access 125. Honda Dio and TVS Ntorq remain popular choices.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    Top-5 Best Selling Scooters

    Honda Activa continues to dominate the Indian scooter market with a significant margin. In July 2024 alone, Honda sold 1,95,604 units, reaffirming its position as the most popular scooter in India. The success of the Honda Activa can be attributed to its reliability, strong brand presence, and universal appeal. Whether it's young professionals or senior citizens, the Activa remains a trusted choice for millions. The base variant of the Honda Activa is priced at ₹76,684 (ex-showroom). This scooter is powered by a 109.51cc engine. It offers a smooth and efficient ride. Known for its low maintenance and high resale value, the Activa is an excellent investment for those looking for a long-lasting vehicle. Key features include a silent start with ACG, ample storage space, and excellent fuel efficiency, making it suitable for city rides and short highway trips.

    article_image2

    TVS Jupiter

    The TVS Jupiter secured the second position, selling 74,663 units in July 2024. The TVS Jupiter's popularity stems from its comfort, spacious design, and fuel-efficient performance. Starting at ₹73,700 (ex-showroom), the Jupiter arguably offers exceptional value for money, especially considering the range of features it provides at its competitive price point. Powered by a 109.7cc engine, the TVS Jupiter delivers consistent performance for daily commutes. Its 6-liter fuel tank capacity makes it suitable for longer rides. Features like LED headlamps, a digital-analog speedometer, and telescopic front suspension ensure a comfortable and safe ride. Additionally, the TVS Jupiter is available in various variants, catering to different budget levels and preferences.

    article_image3

    Suzuki Access

    The Suzuki Access 125, with 71,247 units sold in July 2024, is another top seller. Priced from ₹79,899 (ex-showroom), the Access 125 has established itself as one of the best 125cc scooters available in India. Known for its smooth ride, robust build quality, and impressive performance, the Access 125 offers a refined experience compared to its competitors in the segment. With a 124cc engine delivering 8.7 bhp of power, the Suzuki Access 125 provides excellent acceleration and can handle city traffic with ease. Its advanced features include a digital meter, eco assist illumination, and a long seat for added comfort. The scooter's fuel efficiency, coupled with its powerful engine, makes it an ideal choice for those who desire a reliable daily ride.

    article_image4

    Honda Dio

    The Honda Dio sold 33,447 units in July 2024, securing its position as a popular choice, especially among younger riders. The Honda Dio's sporty design, vibrant color options, and nimble handling make it a favorite among college students and young professionals. It is priced at ₹70,211 (ex-showroom) and offers great value with its stylish looks and impressive performance. The Dio is powered by a 109.51cc engine. It ensures smooth acceleration and efficient mileage. With features like a fully digital meter, an external fuel lid, and an integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, the Honda Dio is designed to appeal to the youth. Its compact size makes it easy to navigate through tight city streets while still being comfortable enough for a larger scooter.

    article_image5

    TVS Ntorq

    The TVS Ntorq 125, selling 26,829 units in July 2024, is a performance-oriented scooter powered by a 124.8cc engine. With a starting price of ₹89,641 (ex-showroom), the Ntorq is priced slightly higher than its competitors, but it justifies the price tag. Its 125cc engine ensures a thrilling ride. It is gaining popularity among young riders who desire both performance and style. Known for its aggressive styling and high-tech features, the TVS Ntorq boasts Bluetooth connectivity, a fully digital instrument cluster, and navigation assist. These five scooters dominate the Indian market, each offering unique strengths in terms of price, performance, and features. Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: More Mileage.. Large Storage - Which Scooter is Better?

