Honda Activa to TVS Jupiter: Best budget-friendly scooters you can buy in 2025

In 2025, the Indian scooter market features budget-friendly options like the TVS Scooty Pep Plus, Hero Pleasure Plus, Honda Activa 6G, and TVS Jupiter. These offer a blend of price, fuel efficiency, and convenience.

Low-Budget Scooters: This is the Perfect Chance!

1. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Priced at approximately ₹65,500, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus is one of India's lightest and most compact scooters, perfect for city commutes.

2. Hero Pleasure Plus Starting at around ₹71,200, the Hero Pleasure Plus is known for its stylish design and smooth performance, making it popular among young riders.

3. Honda Activa Available at ₹78,600, the Honda Activa 6G continues to be a top seller, offering excellent fuel efficiency and long-term reliability for daily use.

4. TVS Jupiter Starting at ₹73,700, the TVS Jupiter offers a comfortable ride with its 113.3cc engine, making it a reliable and feature-rich choice for Indian commuters.

