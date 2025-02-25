Honda Activa to TVS Jupiter: Best budget-friendly scooters you can buy in 2025

In 2025, the Indian scooter market features budget-friendly options like the TVS Scooty Pep Plus, Hero Pleasure Plus, Honda Activa 6G, and TVS Jupiter. These offer a blend of price, fuel efficiency, and convenience.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

Low-Budget Scooters: This is the Perfect Chance!

In 2025, the Indian scooter market continues to offer budget-friendly options that combine affordability, fuel efficiency, and convenience. With the increasing demand.

budget 2025
article_image2

1. TVS Scooty Pep Plus

Priced at approximately ₹65,500, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus is one of India's lightest and most compact scooters, perfect for city commutes.

article_image3

2. Hero Pleasure Plus

Starting at around ₹71,200, the Hero Pleasure Plus is known for its stylish design and smooth performance, making it popular among young riders.

article_image4

3. Honda Activa

Available at ₹78,600, the Honda Activa 6G continues to be a top seller, offering excellent fuel efficiency and long-term reliability for daily use.

article_image5

4. TVS Jupiter

Starting at ₹73,700, the TVS Jupiter offers a comfortable ride with its 113.3cc engine, making it a reliable and feature-rich choice for Indian commuters.

 

