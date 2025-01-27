Hero Xpulse 210 launched in India: Check price, engine, specifications and other details

The Hero Xpulse 210 has been launched at Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It boasts a 210cc engine, 6-speed transmission, long-travel telescopic front forks, and more. Bookings open next month, with deliveries expected in March.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

Hero Xpulse 210: High Mileage and Affordable Price

The Hero Xpulse 210 was officially launched at India Mobility Expo 2025. Priced at Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom), bookings open next month with deliveries expected in March.

article_image2

Hero Xpulse 210

Starting at Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom), this highly anticipated model's bookings commence next month, with deliveries expected to begin in March. The Xpulse 210 is powered by a new 210cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine producing 24.6 bhp and 20.7 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed transmission.

article_image3

Hero MotoCorp

Designed for both off-road and on-road versatility, the Xpulse 210 features long-travel telescopic front forks with 210mm of travel and a monoshock rear suspension with 205mm of travel, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride.

article_image4

Hero Xpulse 210 Features

The braking system includes front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels with tube-type block pattern tires. The Xpulse 210 features a circular LED headlight, a clear visor, and LED turn signals.

article_image5

Hero Xpulse 210 Price

Additional features include full LED lighting and a 4.2-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity. Riders get a speedometer, odometer, tachometer, and gear position indicator. Hero MotoCorp has priced the Xpulse 210 Rs 24,000 higher than the Xpulse 200.

 

