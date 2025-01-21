Hero Splendor EV: Launch date, specifications, images, mileage, battery, features and other details

Hero MotoCorp is developing an electric version of its popular Splendor motorcycle. This Splendor EV, codenamed 'Project AEDA,' is under development alongside an expansion of the company's scooter lineup.

Hero Splendor EV

Hero MotoCorp is set for a significant shift. The electric variant of its popular Splendor motorcycle marks a key milestone. Codenamed Project AEDA, the Splendor EV has been in development for nearly two years at the company's Center for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. With an ambitious target of producing around 200,000 units annually, the launch is slated for 2027.

Splendor Electric Bike Features

Hero is also focusing on expanding its scooter portfolio. The recently launched Vida V2, priced under ₹1 lakh and developed under Project ACPC, offers affordability in the electric scooter segment. Another project, ACPD, is tasked with further reducing costs. Currently, Hero MotoCorp produces 7,000 electric vehicles monthly.

Hero MotoCorp

With the introduction of the ACPC and ACPD models, the monthly volume is expected to reach 20,000 by the 2025 festive season. The Lynx, a dirt-bike EV targeting a global audience, is set for a 2026 launch with a modest annual production of 10,000 units. Projects under the codenames AEDA and ADZA are expected to contribute over 250,000 units annually.

Hero Splendor Electric Bike

This aims to capture a significant share in the commuter and performance motorcycle markets. Hero MotoCorp's partnership with Zero Motorcycles adds another dimension to its strategy. By 2026-27, this collaboration will deliver premium electric motorcycles equivalent to the 350cc and 500-600cc categories, with limited monthly production volumes.

Hero Splendor Electric Bike Launch

These high-performance models aim to capture the premium two-wheeler market globally. Hero MotoCorp aims to launch over 12 electric two-wheelers by 2027-28, targeting a total annual volume exceeding half a million units.

Latest Videos