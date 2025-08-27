Image Credit : Getty

A car battery is also very important. We may not understand some problems with the battery. So, it is good to take the help of a mechanic. Problems like rust and leakage should be repaired immediately. This will increase the car's life. Along with the battery, wiper blades should also be checked from time to time. To ensure wiper blades work properly, clean them regularly. If the wiper is damaged, it is best to replace it immediately. Otherwise, the glass may get damaged.