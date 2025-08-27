New or Used, Every Car Needs Care—Here’s How to Maintain Yours
These days, a car has become a necessity for every family. Some buy new cars, while others opt for used cars depending on their financial situation. Regardless of what car you own, you need to take some precautions to ensure it lasts longer.
Car Maintenance Tips
Cars are generally expensive. So, the poor and middle class mostly buy second-hand cars. Those who are financially well-off buy new cars. But no matter what car you buy, maintaining it properly is important. Only then will the car's lifespan increase. A few simple tips can increase a car's lifespan. Let's see what they are here.
Checking Fluids
To keep your old car running like new, regularly check the fluids. Make sure the engine oil, brake oil, and coolants are at the correct levels. Change them if necessary. Otherwise, the car may get damaged.
Tire Maintenance
Tires play a key role in car maintenance. It is important to check the tire pressure regularly. Because having too much or too little air in the tire is a problem. It is also necessary to change them depending on the distance they have traveled. Otherwise, cracks may develop in the tires, and sometimes accidents can also occur.
Brake System
Brakes are very important for any vehicle. A good brake system ensures a safe and smooth journey. If they are not proper, we cannot drive safely. Accidents can also happen. So, regularly check the brake pads and rotors. Replace them immediately if necessary.
Battery Maintenance
A car battery is also very important. We may not understand some problems with the battery. So, it is good to take the help of a mechanic. Problems like rust and leakage should be repaired immediately. This will increase the car's life. Along with the battery, wiper blades should also be checked from time to time. To ensure wiper blades work properly, clean them regularly. If the wiper is damaged, it is best to replace it immediately. Otherwise, the glass may get damaged.