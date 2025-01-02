Driving without a license? Find out the fine you’ll face in this situation

Driving without a license is a serious offense under the Motor Vehicles Act. If you have applied for a permanent license and possess a temporary one, it can be presented as valid proof.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 6:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 6:32 PM IST

Driving Without License Fine

No matter how rushed you are before leaving the house, it is crucial to have all the necessary documents with you before driving. If you own a car, bike, or scooter, carrying a valid Driving License (DL) is essential when you are on the road. Driving without a DL is a serious offense under the Motor Vehicles Act, and the traffic police are authorized to issue a challan for this violation. Have you ever wondered under which section of the law this rule falls and what the penalty is for violating it?

Traffic Challan

Traffic violations are taken very seriously in India. Emphasizing the importance of this document, a driving license is issued only to those who successfully pass a driving test. Driving without a valid license is not only illegal but also dangerous. If you are guilty of this offense, it's time to rectify this habit and ensure you adhere to road safety regulations. Under Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicles Act, driving without a license attracts a fine of ₹5,000 for the first offense.

Traffic Police E-Challan

If you continue to ignore this rule and are caught again, a fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed for each subsequent violation. This strict enforcement aims to ensure that only licensed drivers operate vehicles, reducing the risk of accidents caused by untrained or unlicensed individuals. Avoiding the fine for driving without a license is nearly impossible unless you meet specific criteria.

Caught Driving Without a License

If you have applied for a permanent license and possess a temporary license, it can be presented as valid proof. Additionally, if your driving license is digitally stored in the government-approved DigiLocker app, you can show it to law enforcement officials during inspection. Having these documents on hand can save you from hefty fines and legal trouble. The Motor Vehicles Act emphasizes the importance of carrying essential documents in addition to the driving license.

Traffic Challan Rules

While driving, you must also carry your vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC), Insurance Policy, and a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Failure to provide any of these documents during a police check can result in separate fines for each missing item, further adding to your financial burden. Adhering to traffic rules not only avoids penalties but also ensures safer roads for everyone.

 

