Does wearing a helmet really cause hair loss? Experts weigh in

A helmet is a life-saving device, essential for bike riders. However, many people avoid wearing one, fearing it causes hair loss. How much of this is true? Does wearing a helmet really damage hair health? What do medical experts say?

That's Not the Real Reason

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is mandatory in India. However, some people avoid wearing helmets altogether, believing they cause hair loss. Does wearing a helmet cause hair loss? How true is this? Let's see what doctors say about this. Doctors say that helmets may cause hair loss in people who already have hair loss problems, asthma, or smoke. However, this is not the only cause of hair loss. The main cause of hair loss in men is dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Hair loss mainly means thinning hair on the sides and forehead.

For women, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, PCOD, hyper- or hypothyroidism may be the main causes. Therefore, men and women may have different causes for hair loss, but stress - physical or mental, and using bad products can make the stress even worse. Does wearing helmets for long periods cause hair loss? Doctors do not say that wearing helmets for long periods causes hair loss. However, wearing a helmet for a long time can cause health problems due to sweat, especially dandruff, and pulling on the hair follicles can cause traction alopecia.

Doctors say that people who ride bikes on the road for a long time wearing helmets should take some precautions to reduce the problems caused by helmets. It is good to wash your head regularly and use organic or low-chemical products for beauty. Do not pull your hair in front when wearing a helmet, the helmet should be clean, wash your head regularly, and use products that suit your head and hair.

If you have a dandruff problem, seeing a skin doctor can help. If you wear a helmet, keep your head clean. Washing it regularly can prevent sweat, dandruff, fungal, bacterial infections, and other skin diseases. Take precautions before coloring your hair. They often suggest choosing organic colors to minimize damage from chemicals.

Cleaning the helmet and covering your head with a cotton cloth when going on a long journey can reduce damage. A helmet does not cause hair loss. It protects your head in an accident. But it is true that wearing a helmet can worsen the problem if you already have a hair loss problem.

Latest Videos