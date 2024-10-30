Diwali 2024: 6 essential car safety tips from firecracker damage

Ensure your car’s safety this Diwali with these essential tips to protect it from firecracker damage. Learn how to prevent burns, stains, and other risks to keep your car safe and clean during the festival of lights.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 3:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

Car Safety Tips For Diwali

India is about to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali. Amidst the colorful lights, noise, and threat of firecrackers on Diwali, it is very important to keep your car safe. Let's see how to protect your car from firecrackers this Diwali. As Diwali approaches, celebrating with lights, colors and firecrackers becomes a cherished tradition across India.

article_image2

Diwali Celebration

But, bursting firecrackers also poses a risk to vehicles parked outside.

1. Don't put car cover

While covering your car for protection may seem right, the car cover can easily catch fire if a firecracker sparks on it. This increases the risk of damage instead of preventing it. Leaving your car uncovered, especially if parked outside, can reduce this fire hazard. Park your vehicle in a safe place.

article_image3

Car Safety Tips

2. Covered area

Covered areas provide protection from sparks and falling debris, reducing the chances of damage. If a covered area is inaccessible, park away from areas where firecrackers are likely to be burst.

3. Avodi busy roads

Avoid busy streets or community areas where firecrackers are commonly used.

article_image4

Car Tips

4. Fresh wax coat

A fresh coat of wax will help protect your car's paint from minor burns and the impact of falling debris. While this requires a small investment, it provides additional protection. Wax helps repel particles and reduces the risk of scratches or burns from minor explosions.

5. Check windows and sunroof are closed

Ensure all windows and sunroofs are completely closed to prevent firecracker sparks from entering the interior. This simple precaution ensures that no stray particles enter the cabin and cause damage.

article_image5

Diwali Car Safety Tips

6. Keep extinguisher nearby

Keeping a small fire extinguisher in your vehicle is an excellent safety measure. In case of an emergency, sparks or small fires can be quickly controlled. Make sure the extinguisher is within easy reach and you know how to use it.

