CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage

CNG Car: It's often seen that people don't take proper care of their CNG car. Because of this, they have to face problems ranging from poor performance to low mileage.

Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage

CNG Car Driving Tips: The number of CNG car customers is constantly increasing in India. It is economical compared to petrol. Therefore, those who travel long distances daily can also use CNG cars comfortably. But it is often seen that people do not take proper care of their CNG car. Because of this, they have to face problems ranging from poor performance to low mileage. If you are also facing the same problem, it is important that you keep these 5 things in mind. So that your CNG car not only performs better but also gives good mileage.

CNG Cars

CNG service should be on time You should always service your CNG car on time, as doing so not only makes a difference in the car's performance but also increases mileage. Keep in mind that the car should only be serviced from an authorized service center.

Tips for best mileage

Keep the correct air pressure in the tires

Maintain proper air pressure in all tires of the CNG car. Also, at least once a week, fill all the tires of the car with the same amount of air recommended by the company. By doing this, the performance of the vehicle will be much better and the mileage will also increase.

Family cars

Check for leaks

Check the CNG cylinder and its pipe properly, as there may be a leakage problem in them, due to which the gas slowly escapes, which we do not know. Due to this, the mileage of the vehicle keeps decreasing. Valve Check

Check the valve of the CNG kit fitted in the car, sometimes it starts causing problems, due to which the gas starts leaking and the mileage also decreases. Therefore, definitely check the valve and if it is damaged, repair it.

High mileage

Keep speed in mind Keep the speed of your CNG car at 40-50 kmph, by doing this the mileage will increase and the performance will also be good. If you have to stop for more than 30 seconds, turn off the engine, this will save gas. Use the clutch and accelerate properly.

Latest Videos