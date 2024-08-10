Buying a used car? Ask THESE crucial questions first before buying a pre-owned vehicle

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    An expert in cars has provided important questions to ask and advice on how to avoid making poor decisions when purchasing a used automobile. While looking for your new pair of wheels might be thrilling, many people find it to be intimidating as well. This article covers all the bases, including how to identify a good used automobile and what questions to ask and what inspections to make.

    1. History of the Vehicle

    Often referred to as a "HPI check," this verifies that the vehicle has no unreported history. It may involve investigating past ownership, accident history, unpaid debt, and if the listed price is reasonable. Even while free internet background checks are available, some of them only offer a little amount of data. Some service providers may run thorough background checks on you at no cost as part of their offering.

    2. Extensive Examination

    Look for evidence of wear and tear on the vehicle. Inspect the engine, interior, and bodywork. Verify that every function, including the motorised windows and air conditioning, is operating as it should. To make sure that everything that should move, light up, heat up, or cool down works, press all the buttons and turn all the gears.

    3. Test Drive

    Assess the car's performance, including brakes, steering, and suspension. Listen for unusual sounds and check for smooth gear shifting.

    4. Questions to Ask the Seller

    Ask about the car's service history, reasons for the sale (if it is a private seller), and any recent repairs. Inquire about MOT history and any notes. Also, ask about any extra offers you can get - like a full tank of gas, a free MOT, or service, for example​.

