Buyer BEWARE! 22 used cars to avoid purchasing in 2024; check full list

This article highlights potential issues with certain used cars before purchase. Models from brands like Chevrolet, Fiat, and MG face challenges such as service unavailability, spare part shortages, and high repair costs. Thorough research is crucial before buying a used car.

Second Hand Cars

Chevrolet Cruze: Owners report engine, electrical, and gear shift issues. Chevrolet service is no longer available in India. Fiat Linea: Stylish and comfortable, but faces high repair costs and parts/service scarcity after Fiat's exit from India.

Used Cars

MG Hector: Despite popularity, owners report electrical, AC, and clutch problems. Honda BR-V: Not popular in the used car market due to spare part availability and average performance.

Honda Mobilio: Like the BR-V, the Mobilio wasn't successful, impacting resale value. Some owners cite interior quality issues. Older Chevrolet Tavera: Service and parts are difficult to find. Many problems are reported with older models.

Old Model Cars

Fiat Punto: Service and parts are now scarce. Tata Indica: Very old model with low reliability and high repair costs. Mahindra Quanto: Design, ride quality, performance, and parts availability are all issues.

Nissan Terrano: Despite similarity to the Duster, Nissan's service isn't as good. Low resale value and interior quality issues. Chevrolet Sail: Not a successful model, now faces parts and service challenges.

Maruti Suzuki A-Star: Small size hindered sales; now discontinued. Older Hyundai Sonata: High repair costs and low resale value. Mitsubishi Lancer: Good car, but service and parts are hard to come by.

