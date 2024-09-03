Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do You Know the Real Name of a Bulldozer?

    Bulldozers are powerful machines used for construction and demolition. Not many know their real name. People often refer to bulldozers as JCBs. Also, their fuel efficiency is measured in terms of diesel consumption per hour.

    Bulldozer Original Name

    A bulldozer is a formidable piece of machinery, widely recognized for its strength and capabilities. It holds a special place in the memories of those who grew up in the 90s, often seen as a favorite vehicle. Its primary functions include digging, clearing debris, and addressing encroachments. In recent times, the term "bulldozer" has become increasingly popular. However, many are not aware of its official name. The bulldozer is frequently mentioned, especially when used to demolish illegal constructions or clear encroachments.

    Bulldozer

    A case concerning bulldozer operations is currently under review by the Supreme Court, with the next hearing scheduled for September 17, 2024. Interestingly, "bulldozer" is not the machine's actual name. Its fuel efficiency is also assessed differently than that of other vehicles. In India, JCB is the leading company in bulldozer sales, yet many people associate the term "bulldozer" with JCB.

    Backhoe Loader

    It is very common to see the JCB brand name written in black on a yellow bulldozer. Apart from this, other companies also sell bulldozers. There are many types of bulldozers available in the market. There is a difference between their capacity, mileage, price, etc. The real name of the bulldozer is Backhoe Loader. The term 'mileage' is used a bit differently for bulldozers or backhoe loaders.

    Bulldozer Mileage

    Like cars or bikes, their mileage is not measured in kilometers per liter. Instead, it is how much diesel a bulldozer uses in an hour. The amount of diesel a bulldozer uses when it runs for an hour is its mileage. When we look at a normal bulldozer, it requires about 4-5 liters of diesel to run for an hour. How much diesel a backhoe loader uses per hour depends on many factors.

    Price of Backhoe Loader

    Different models have different engines, so their fuel consumption will vary. Similarly, if the backhoe loader has to work harder, it will consume more diesel. If the land is hard, the backhoe loader will have to work harder. This will increase diesel consumption. The important thing is that a well-maintained machine will consume less diesel. The ex-showroom price of a JCB bulldozer starts from around Rs.35 lakhs. Its price will increase further after RTO and registration charges etc.

