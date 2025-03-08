Best mileage car in India! Maruti Celerio CNG delivers 34 KM/L: Affordable price, features

Read Full Article

Here's a finance plan for those looking to buy the Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXI variant. Find out how to own this car with a low down payment and EMI details.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Maruti Suzuki cars are very popular in the Indian market. The Celerio from this company is one of the most preferred car models in the Indian market. If you are planning to buy the base variant of Celerio, the LXI, be aware of the finance plan for this car. Find out how much down payment you can make to buy this car. Its EMI statistics are also known in detail. What is the on-road price of Maruti Celerio? The LXI is offered as the base variant of the Maruti Celerio in the hatchback segment. Speaking about the price of the base variant LXI of this car, its ex-showroom price will range from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 6.64 lakh.

High Mileage Car

How much EMI has to be paid? After paying a down payment of Rs 2 lakh, you have to take a bank loan of approximately Rs 4.64 lakh for the car. If you take a loan of Rs 4.64 lakh from the bank for seven years at an interest rate of 9 percent, you have to pay an EMI of Rs 7,472 every month for the next seven years. The same down payment for five years with a monthly EMI of 9,641 at the same interest rate. If it is for four years, the EMI rates with the above interest rate and down payment will be Rs 11,557. Now, if you buy the CNG version of Maruti Suzuki Celerio, the VXI CNG on loan for five years with the same down payment and interest rate, the EMI will be Rs 12,673. If you buy the same CNG version on loan for seven years, the EMI will be Rs 9,823. However, one important thing to note is that your interest rate and down payment amount will vary based on the rules of the respective banks and your credit score. Therefore, read and understand the bank's terms and conditions clearly before taking a loan.

Maruti Car

As for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, this small hatchback gets a K10C DualJet 1.0 liter three-cylinder petrol engine. It comes with a start/stop system. This engine produces 66 bhp of power and 89 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. There is no automatic transmission in its LXI variant. According to the company, its mileage is 26.68 km per liter. Meanwhile, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 34.43 km per kg of CNG. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP and reverse parking sensor. The Celerio is 3695 mm long, 1655 mm wide and 1555 mm high. Apart from this, Celerio also offers 313 liters of boot space. The petrol variant of Maruti Celerio gives a mileage of 26 km per liter and the CNG variant gives a mileage of 34 km per liter. It has features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, AC vents and music controls.

Budget Car

The Celerio gets a new radiant front grille, sharper headlight unit and fog light casing. A black bumper is also given at the front. Some of its components are taken from the S-Presso. The side profile of the car is also completely different from the existing model. It gets 15-inch alloy wheels with a new design. At the rear, there is a body-colored rear bumper, separate taillights and a curved tailgate. Features like segment-first hill hold assist, engine start-stop and a large infotainment screen are inside the car. The car features sharp dash lines, twin-slot AC vents, chrome accents, a new gear shift design and a center-focused visual appeal with a new design for the upholstery. It has a 7-inch Smartplay Studio display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Latest Videos