Bajaj Pulsar to Duke: Top 5 Bikes for College Students in 2024

This post explores the best college bikes, including the Yamaha MT-15, KTM 125 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and Hero Xtreme 160R. Performance, price, and features are discussed.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

Best Bikes For College Students 2024

The Yamaha MT-15 is an excellent college bike. Powered by a liquid-cooled engine, this bike offers superior road performance. This model is perfect for those who value both style and substance in their daily commute. Its starting price is Rs 1.78 lakh.

article_image2

KTM 125 Duke

The KTM 125 Duke is a great choice. It caters to both new riders and experienced enthusiasts. Its powerful engine ensures a thrilling riding experience. This stylish entry-level bike combines practicality with fun. Its starting price is Rs 1.78 lakh.

article_image3

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is synonymous with power and performance. It offers an unbeatable combination of performance and mileage. Known for its aggressive styling and robust liquid-cooled engine. Its starting price is Rs 1.40 lakh.

article_image4

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a stylish street bike that blends retro charm. It features a 349.34cc BS6-compliant engine. It delivers 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque. Equipped with dual disc brakes for enhanced safety and a unique neo-retro design. Its starting price is Rs 1.49 lakh.

article_image5

Hero Xtreme 125R

For students seeking a budget-friendly and feature-rich option, the Hero Xtreme 125R stands out. Powered by a 124.7cc BS6 engine. It offers excellent fuel efficiency and modern functionalities. Its starting price is Rs 96,781.

