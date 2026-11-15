Bajaj Chetak did not see big sales during its initial launch days. The electric scooter market in India was still growing back then, and Bajaj had fewer sales outlets for EVs. The company sold only 1,243 scooters in 2020. The numbers went up to 4,765 in 2021 and 26,758 in 2022. By 2023, the brand sold 75,112 units. After that, demand for the Chetak started picking up fast. Rising interest in buying electric scooters and the expansion of the company's sales network helped drive this growth.