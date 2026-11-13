Information regarding the launch date of Royal Enfield's new Himalayan 750 bike in India has been released. The highly anticipated adventure tourer bike is slated to be launched at the Royal Enfield Motoverse 2026 event in Goa. This has sparked excitement among bike enthusiasts.

The Motoverse event will take place in Goa from the 27th to the 29th. During this event, the official price of the Himalayan 750 bike will be announced, and bookings are expected to begin on the 27th. This will give customers the chance to pre-book the new bikes.