Auto Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta Electric launched! Here's how much you will have to PAY

The Hyundai Creta EV, which has an initial ex-showroom price of ₹18 lakh, was formally introduced to the Indian automobile market on Friday at Auto Expo 2025. The Creta EV is priced at ₹19.99 lakhs (introductory ex-showroom) and comes with two battery pack configurations. As the first "affordable" model from the South Korean manufacturer, the Hyundai Creta EV aims to make the company's EV intentions in the nation more widely known, even if models like the Ioniq 5 and Kona EV have been available for a while. It is also the first of several all-electric vehicles that Hyundai has planned for the Indian market. Hyundai is particularly counting on the Creta's huge popularity over the last ten years to support its electric twin.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Battery options There are two battery pack configurations available for the Hyundai Creta EV: 51.4 kWh and 42 kWh units. According to the manufacturer, the Creta EV can go 472 kilometers between charges with the bigger battery pack and 390 kilometers with the smaller one. All SUV models have three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports. The SUV with the larger battery pack has 168 horsepower and 255 Nm of torque. Additionally, Hyundai asserts that the Creta EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Unique Features The Creta EV has an abundance of features. Autonomous climate control, a cooled glovebox, a cooled storage compartment beneath the armrest, front seat ventilation, electronically-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charging pad, a curvillinear screen on the dashboard, an all-digital driver display, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system are all included. A novel steering wheel that was inspired by the Ioniq 5 and has four dots that represent the letter "H" in Morse Code is one of the distinctive features added to the Creta EV feature list. Additionally, there is a "Driver Only" AC option that only turns on the driver-side air vents. A 21-liter frunk beneath the hood serves as storage, and there are foldout trays behind the front two seats and rear window curtains.

