2025 Hyundai Venue: LEAKED photos show design, features and more

Reports suggest the new Hyundai Venue will launch in late 2025. The redesigned Venue will offer customers significant changes in design and features.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 4:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

2025 Hyundai Venue Spied Testing in India

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to introduce an updated version of its popular SUV, the Venue. Now, the next-generation Hyundai Venue has been spotted testing in India for the first time. The new Venue will offer customers significant changes in design and features.

article_image2

2025 Hyundai Venue Release Date

Recent spy shots of the next-gen Venue's test version reveal some major differences compared to the current model. The new Venue's taillights are expected to have a completely new design. At the same time, major changes are also visible in the headlights and front grille.

article_image3

2025 Hyundai Venue Features

The new car gets a new split headlamp cluster with a large grille assembly, updated taillights, and alloy wheels with bumpers. Inside, the dashboard and center console get a premium look with new upholstery.

article_image4

Hyundai's Best Mileage Car

The interior of the new Venue will get a completely updated dashboard. Apart from this, features like ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera will also be seen. Talking about the vehicle's powertrain, there will be no change in the next-gen Venue. The SUV is expected to retain the current 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol, and 1.5-liter diesel engines.

article_image5

Hyundai Car Price

Information suggests that the new Hyundai Venue will be launched in October. The starting price of the new model is expected to be higher than the current model's Rs 7.94 lakh ex-showroom price.

