Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched: Price, features, and specs revealed

    The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been updated with new colors, LED lights, and an adjustable clutch, among other features. Learn more on these attractive features along with pricing of this highly sought-after two-wheeler.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 5:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

    New Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Bookings and test rides for the 2024 Classic 350 began on Sunday (September 1). For the 2024 model, the Classic 350 has been updated with new colours and enhanced with additional features.

    article_image2

    The updated Classic 350 now features LED pilot lights, headlights, and taillights across its entire range. Additionally, it features adjustable clutch and brake levers for convenience, as well as a gear position indicator.

    article_image3

    Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350

    It also has a USB Type-C charger. The bike is powered by a 349cc single-cylinder engine capable of producing 20.2bhp at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. It is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

    article_image4

    Colour vairants

    The Indian motorcycle manufacturer has introduced seven new colors in five variants: Heritage (Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue), Heritage Premium (Metallion Bronze), Signals (Commando Sand), Dark (Gun Grey and Stealth Black), Chrome (Emerald).

    article_image5

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 price

    The Stealth Black variant is special as it comes with stylish alloy wheels. The 2024 edition of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has finally been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh. The top variant of this model is priced at Rs 2.30 lakh.

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv ICE models starting at Rs 9.99 lakh: Check variants, features and more gcw

    Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv starting at Rs 9.99 lakh: Check variants, features and more

    Maruti Suzuki to reduce car price soon! Here's the REASON gcw

    Maruti Suzuki to reduce car price soon! Here's the REASON

    Drive Your Dream: Check the low-interest car loans from top banks here anr

    Drive Your Dream: Check the low-interest car loans from top banks here

    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Which micro SUV is BEST for you? gcw

    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Which micro SUV is BEST for you?

    Citroen Basalt launched in India, price start at Rs 7.99 lakh; From engine to interiors - know it all gcw

    Citroen Basalt launched in India, price start at Rs 7.99 lakh; From engine to interiors - know it all

    Recent Stories

    Discover health benefits of curry leaves: From improved digestion to diabetes control NTI

    Discover health benefits of curry leaves: From improved digestion to diabetes control

    What will Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda study at IIM Ahmedabad RKK

    What will Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda study at IIM Ahmedabad?

    Jharkhand 11 deaths during constable fitness test raise alarm; heat, stimulants and poor facilities blamed AJR

    Jharkhand: 11 deaths during constable fitness test raise alarm; heat, stimulants and poor facilities blamed

    badminton Saina Nehwal reveals she is battling arthritis and might take a call on retirement soon scr

    Saina Nehwal reveals she is battling arthritis and might take a call on retirement soon

    'No issues with China': Putin reaffirms strong Russia-Beijing ties amid Western elite hostility (WATCH) shk

    'No issues with China': Putin reaffirms strong Russia-Beijing ties amid Western elite hostility (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon