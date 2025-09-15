Image Credit : Getty

Sagittarians are freedom-loving people. Adventures and new experiences are important in their lives. They are not interested in marriage because they believe that marriage comes with responsibilities and restrictions. Sagittarians prioritize their personal goals and dreams. Being in a long-term relationship with a person can be a bit challenging for them. Because they don't want to lose their freedom.

They may think that the family responsibilities that come with marriage are holding them back. However, they are not completely against falling in love. They think that a relationship should be in a way that does not take away freedom and fully supports their life.