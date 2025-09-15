Astrology Reveals the Worst Zodiac Signs for Borrowing Money
Discover which zodiac signs are most likely to borrow money and not pay it back. This astrology-based insight reveals how certain signs handle debt, struggle with repayment, and the financial impact it has on lenders and relationships.
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Getty
Pisces
Pisces, ruled by Jupiter, are often dreamers and forgetful. They borrow out of necessity but forget to repay, not intentionally. They also forget who they owe and who owes them.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Sagittarius
Sagittarius, also ruled by Jupiter, are adventurous and not focused on saving. They have few expectations and are careless, often forgetting to repay loans.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Leo
Leos, ruled by the Sun, are charismatic and powerful. They borrow for status, with no intention of repaying. They'll borrow more to repay existing debts, increasing their debt.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Aquarius
Independent Aquarius plans repayment before borrowing. However, their ruling planet, Uranus, burdens them with responsibility, making repayment difficult.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Aries
Aries, ruled by Mars, are confident, courageous, and enthusiastic. Their impulsive nature leads to financial trouble and borrowing, making it hard to get loans repaid.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Latest Videos
Related Stories