Were you born on THESE dates? You might be one of the luckiest women!

Women born on these dates bring luck to their loved ones from the moment they are born. They also beautifully transform their married husband's life. Let's see who these women are according to numerology.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 6:20 PM IST

According to numerology, we can know our personality and horoscope based on our date of birth. Moreover, women born on certain dates are better than men. Let's find out who they are and which dates make them lucky. Women born on these dates bring luck to their father from birth and to their husband after marriage. So, shall we take a look at those dates?

article_image2

Everyone wants to have a little luck in their life. Luck doesn't come to everyone. According to numerology, they must be born on specific dates. Women born on these dates bring luck to their loved ones from the moment they are born. They also beautifully transform their married husband's life. Every month has 1 to 30, 31 days. Each date has a special power. But, those born on the 3rd, 7th, 11th, 21st, and 29th bring many benefits.

Also Read | Scorpio to Leo: THESE 5 zodiac signs women find it hard to fall in love


article_image3

Especially women bring positive energy to the home. They bring luck to their parents. Women born on these specific dates bring happiness and success to their parents and life partner. Happiness almost overflows where they are. Women born on these dates are very intelligent. They are also beautiful. They are compassionate in the lives of their loved ones.
 

article_image4

They make their father proud as long as they are in their birth home. They share love and harmony in their married life after marriage. These women not only increase the status and happiness of their families, but they also live in harmony wherever they are without any fights. They treat their mother-in-law and father-in-law with love. There are no fights even between husband and wife. Their goal is to keep their husband happy.

Also Read | Sun transits to Pisces on March 14: THESE 6 zodiac signs to bring luck and prosperity

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Numerology Predictions Today, March 17, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you? AJR

Numerology Predictions Today, March 17, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you?

Numerology Predictions Today, March 16, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you? AJR

Numerology Predictions Today, March 16, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you?

Daily Horoscope for March 16, 2025: Here's how your day will be today AJR

Daily Horoscope for March 16, 2025: Here's how your day will be today

Horoscope for March 16, 2025: Luck, success and financial growth await these 5 zodiac signs snt

Horoscope for March 16, 2025: Luck, success and financial growth await these 5 zodiac signs

Horoscope today: Check astrological prediction of March 15, 2025 for all zodiac signs gcw

Horoscope today: Check astrological prediction of March 15, 2025 for all zodiac signs

Recent Stories

Hyper Knife to Revelations: K Dramas releasing THIS week on OTT MEG

Hyper Knife to Revelations: K Dramas releasing THIS week on OTT

Tesla plans affordable cars for India! A cheaper model Y in the works? gcw

Tesla plans affordable cars for India! A cheaper model Y in the works?

Womens Full Sleeve Kurtis Stylish Office Wear Summer Collection SRI

7 Summer-Friendly Full Sleeve Kurtis: No Tan, No Burns!

Affordable Rang Panchami Kurtis Trendy Designs Under 300 Rupees

8 Rang Panchami Kurtis Trendy Designs Under Rs. 300

PHOTOS Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post sparks online buzz netizens react RBA

(PHOTOS) Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post sparks online buzz netizens react

Recent Videos

"PM Modi Pays Tribute to Dr. Debendra Pradhan"| Asianet Newsable

"PM Modi Pays Tribute to Dr. Debendra Pradhan"| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Welcomes NZ PM Luxon – Celebrates His Holi Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Welcomes NZ PM Luxon – Celebrates His Holi Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajasthan Royals' Most Shocking IPL Controversy | Darkest Phase in Team History

Rajasthan Royals' Most Shocking IPL Controversy | Darkest Phase in Team History

Video Icon
Protest Erupts Over Osmania University Ban – BRS Vidyarthi Vibhagam Members Detained!

Protest Erupts Over Osmania University Ban – BRS Vidyarthi Vibhagam Members Detained!

Video Icon
Bajrang Dal Protest in Nagpur: Demand to Remove Aurangzeb's Tomb | Asianet Newsable

Bajrang Dal Protest in Nagpur: Demand to Remove Aurangzeb's Tomb | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon