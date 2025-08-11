Image Credit : Getty

Aries: This week, there's a possibility of cracks appearing in romantic relationships. Work might feel monotonous, leading to feelings of disappointment. Business will also be slow. There's a chance of a sudden job transfer. Results may not meet your expectations. Be cautious about your diet; stomach problems could arise. Avoid helping anyone without verification.

Taurus: This week, you can defeat your opponents with your intelligence and enjoy full support from luck. Business and job situations will improve. You'll benefit from new and old contacts. There are chances of success in love. You'll receive support from your children, and tasks will be completed on time.