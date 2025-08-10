On August 21, Venus enters Cancer. Following this, positive changes will be observed in the lives of 3 zodiac signs.

In Vedic astrology, Venus is considered the planet of love, attraction, wealth, property, and luxury. Venus, considered the guru of demons, changes its zodiac sign every month. In this way, Venus takes one year to return to a zodiac sign. According to astrology, if the position of Venus changes, good and bad changes are seen in the lives of people of all 12 zodiac signs. On July 26, Venus transited into Gemini. Now Venus will remain in this sign until August 21, after which it will enter Cancer.

According to Vedic astrology, Venus will enter Cancer on August 21 at 1:25 AM. After that, Venus will transit in this sign until September 15 and then it will enter Leo. The entry of Venus into Cancer will rapidly increase happiness and convenience in the lives of some zodiac signs. The creativity of these zodiac signs will also increase. See which three zodiac signs can get bumper benefits from the entry of Venus into Cancer.

Aries

Due to the entry of Venus into Cancer, Aries people can fulfill their long-standing unfulfilled desires. They will spend quality time with their family. The financial situation will be good. They can enjoy the happiness of land and home. Respect will increase. Employed people can get benefits. They will connect with new people. They may become emotional with senior officers in the office, but if they are careful, the situation will be good.

Gemini

With Venus entering Cancer, people of this zodiac sign can get immense success in their field of work. Long-pending work can be completed. Interest in the field of music may increase. You will spend quality time with family members. You will achieve success in auspicious work. You can enjoy entertainment with your family. Favorable results can be obtained in matters related to administration and governance.

Sagittarius

Due to the entry of Venus into Cancer, people of this zodiac sign can get unexpected financial benefits. The work they have been working on for a long time will bear fruit. Income may increase. Existing problems may go away. Material happiness can be achieved. Freedom from debt and loans can be obtained. It is easy to achieve success at work during this time. Success will be found in repaying loans.