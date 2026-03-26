Jupiter is the ruler of Sagittarius. This favourable alignment with Mercury means your plans will go through without any hitches. Long-distance travel will prove profitable, and you'll feel more drawn to spiritual matters. If you're working, some good news might be on its way. In your married life, you'll build a stronger bond with your partner.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.