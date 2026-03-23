Weekly Horoscope, March 23-29: What This Week Holds for Your Career, Health, and Money
This week, March 23-29, 2026, the Moon and Venus change signs, bringing new opportunities and shifts for all zodiac signs. Four signs may experience a golden period in love, career, or luck.
Weekly Horoscope, March 23-29
Astrology Weekly Forecast: The fourth week of March 2026 runs from the 23rd to the 29th. The Moon will change its sign twice, and on March 25, Venus will move from Pisces to Aries. This shift will end the 'Trigrahi Yog' in Pisces. Let's see how these changes will affect all 12 zodiac signs.
Aries
You will make a big profit in business this week. You'll also get to spend quality time with your family and might go on a relaxing trip. It's a good week to start something new. At work, people will be very happy with your performance. However, BP patients should be careful as their health might suddenly decline. Spending too much just to show off can mess up your budget.
Taurus
People of this sign should spend according to their budget to avoid trouble later. Giving credit in business will prove costly. Your anger and overconfidence could ruin a completed task. You might buy a new vehicle this week. You will also get a chance to fix your past mistakes and spend good time with your life partner.
Gemini
You will get angry over small things, so try to avoid unnecessary arguments. Your expenses might increase rapidly. Avoid giving your opinion unless asked. Skin-related issues might bother you. You will participate more in religious activities. Your family might finally agree to your love marriage. You could also get back money that has been stuck for a long time. New business contracts are on the cards.
Cancer
Misunderstandings might crop up in your love life. However, you could land a big order in business and your income is likely to increase. You might go shopping with your life partner. You are set to achieve great things at your workplace. Don't lend money to anyone this week, or you could get into trouble. Your luck will be quite good.
Leo
You will handle your responsibilities with great dedication. Your child's progress will bring you a lot of happiness. You might travel to a scenic, natural place. Your love life will be much better than before, though some ups and downs are possible. People in politics might get a promotion. You need to be a little careful about seasonal illnesses.
Virgo
Your relationship with your in-laws will be sweet. You might receive some good news. You will get blessings from your teachers and parents. Young people could find a great platform to build their careers. You can invest money in new projects. Be careful, as old enemies might become active. You may also complain of pain in your legs. Work pressure will be high.
Libra
Avoid giving your opinion on controversial issues. You might worry about your children's future. Be careful with money transactions. Students are likely to succeed in their exams. Your income may increase, and there's a possibility of travelling abroad. Your married life will be very romantic. If you're single, your marriage might get fixed.
Scorpio
Your pending tasks might finally get completed. You will feel relieved after getting your desired job. Property disputes will be resolved easily. You will meet influential people. You should maintain a good rapport with your friends. You will receive full support from your colleagues. You might see a big profit from the stock market, but could also face a cash crunch.
Sagittarius
You might have to travel for business. Support from colleagues will reduce your work pressure. You could achieve great success in competitive exams and get back stuck money. A promotion at work is highly likely. Be careful not to waste money just for show. Respect the feelings of elders and keep an eye on your children.
Capricorn
An auspicious event might take place in your family this week. Your popularity in society will grow. You might plan a home renovation. People in business could get big opportunities. You will enjoy all the comforts and conveniences. However, make sure to consult experts before making any large investments. Some disputes over ancestral property might arise.
Aquarius
A family member's health might suddenly decline this week. Women could face hormonal imbalance issues. Young people might receive job offers. Good marriage proposals will come for eligible girls. Peace and happiness will prevail in the family. You might get a higher position at work, but your plans could face hurdles. Don't trust others easily.
Pisces
People of this sign will gain respect in society. You can make plans for your children's future. Your work will get done with just a little effort. Students will receive full support from their teachers. Your relationships with reputed people will strengthen. Those in politics will benefit. You might worry about your mother's health. Avoid running around unnecessarily.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
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