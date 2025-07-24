Venus Transit into Mrigashirsha Nakshatra: 3 Zodiac Signs to Get Lucky
Venus Transit into Mrigashirsha Nakshatra Effects: Venus's transit into Mars's constellation brings luck to these zodiac signs. Let's explore this in this compilation.
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : Getty
Venus Transit into Mars's Constellation: Effects
Venus transits into Mrigashirsha Nakshatra until July 31st. Let's explore the effects on different zodiac signs. Mrigashirsha, ruled by Mars, is expected to bring beneficial results for some.
26
Image Credit : Pinterest
Venus Transit into Mars's Constellation
Venus's transit impacts all 12 zodiac signs. On the 20th, Venus changed its transit, influencing beauty, love, wealth, and prosperity. Today, it shifts its nakshatra.
36
Image Credit : Asianet News
Venus Nakshatra Transit Effects
At 1:02 PM, Venus began its transit into Mrigashirsha Nakshatra, staying until July 31st. This transit in Mars's constellation is considered beneficial for certain zodiac signs.
46
Image Credit : Getty
Libra: Venus Transit Effects
Venus's transit into Mars's constellation is lucky for Libras. Expect sudden financial gains, good health, stronger relationships, and possible travel opportunities.
56
Image Credit : Getty
Gemini: Venus Transit Effects
Geminis benefit from Venus's transit. It's a good time for investments. Family relationships improve, respect increases, and money flows. Love life remains stable, and singles might find someone special.
66
Image Credit : Getty
Cancer: Venus Transit Effects
Cancers see great benefits. Pending tasks get completed. Love life thrives, and financial worries ease. Focus on health. A career surprise might lead to travel.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Related Stories