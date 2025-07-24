Image Credit : Asianet News

Mercury's retrograde brings 70 good days for Aquarians. This period will bring significant success and help overcome challenging situations. Debt problems will resolve. Expenses will be under control. Various agreements will lead to substantial income. You'll see good returns on business and investments. New jobs and investments will improve finances. You'll prioritize family members' health.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.