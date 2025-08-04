Image Credit : Getty

The seven days from August 4th to 10th are going to bring good changes for Pisces. With Ketu in the sixth house, many good changes will be seen in health. For those who are unemployed, the chance of getting the desired job is near this week. Not only will the bad financial situation improve, but the time is near to repay the outstanding debt. Your loving behavior will bring happiness to those around you, especially family members. You will receive love and affection from your parents. Those who considered you as enemies all these days will become friends. You will achieve progress through your good deeds. You may feel a little tired this week. However, spending quality time with everyone can bring you happiness. You will handle any matter with patience and honesty and see success in it.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.