Image Credit : Getty

Aries:

Ganesh says completing desired tasks brings peace and happiness. Recover borrowed money; keep trying. You'll spend time reading insightful literature. You might face legal trouble; avoid traffic violations. Job promotions are possible, so work diligently. Family life will be happy. Work stress could impact health.

Taurus:

Ganesh says focus on future goals for success. Religious or spiritual activities will happen at home. Concentrate on your work, ignoring others, for new achievements. Important deals might come via media or phone. Family life will be peaceful. Throat infections are possible.