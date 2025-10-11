Sun Enters Libra After 12 Months: These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Gain Wealth and Luck
The Sun enters Libra, Venus’s house marking a powerful transit in October 2025. This shift is set to bring increased wealth, luck, and prosperity for three zodiac signs. Discover if you’re among those to benefit from this celestial change.
Sun
On October 17, the Sun will transit into Libra, marking a significant astrological shift. This movement may bring good fortune, recognition, and elevated status for certain individuals. Let’s explore which zodiac signs are likely to benefit the most.
Sagittarius
The Sun’s transit into your 11th house can bring favourable outcomes. Expect a boost in income through new avenues, along with resolution of past financial issues. This period is also considered auspicious for making smart investments and securing long-term gains.
Cancer
The Sun’s transit brings positive developments for you. Comfort and happiness are set to rise, and there’s a strong chance of purchasing a new vehicle or property. Your reputation will improve, and any stalled projects or plans are likely to gain momentum.
Libra
This transit may prove auspicious for you. Your self-confidence will grow, earning you greater respect and recognition. Career-wise, expect stability and steady progress. For singles, this period could also bring promising marriage proposals and new beginnings.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.