Today's Horoscope for October 11: The Moon and Jupiter align in Gemini, forming the powerful Gajakesari Yoga. Discover how this rare planetary combination will influence your zodiac sign and impact your day with positivity and auspicious energy.

Horoscope for 11 October 2025: On October 11, Aries people can buy a new vehicle, and their health will be good. Taurus people may go on a business trip; something of theirs might get stolen. Gemini people's income may increase, and a dispute with someone is possible. Cancer people should not trust strangers; their children's health may decline. Read today's horoscope in detail below.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries Horoscope 11 October 2025

People of this sign may get a big order in business. People associated with the stock market will also benefit. They can also buy a new vehicle or house. They can go for a trip somewhere with the family. The mind will be happy with the success of the child. Health will be good.

Taurus Horoscope 11 October 2025

People of this sign can go on a business tour. They may get a share in ancestral property. Decisions taken in emotion can increase problems. Problems will persist in love life. Money may have to be lent unwillingly. An expensive item may be lost or stolen.

Gemini Horoscope 11 October 2025

People of this sign can find new ways to increase their income. A new beginning can also be made in some areas. There will be concern about the father's health. Use the vehicle carefully. An accident may occur in a hurry. There may also be a dispute with someone.

Cancer Horoscope 11 October 2025

An unknown person may bother you today. Make a big investment only after taking the advice of an experienced person. Children's health may deteriorate. You may have to face opponents in some matter. Your feelings may be hurt by the words of others.

Leo Horoscope 11 October 2025

Today you can make friends with new people. You can start a part-time job, which will bring financial benefits. Pending work can be completed today. You will be happy to do something new. In the job, officers will praise your work. Take care of your health.

Virgo Horoscope 11 October 2025

Today you may have a disagreement with a close person. You will not feel like working in the office. You may have to face the boss's anger. There may be problems in your love life. Worries about the child's future will bother you. Seasonal diseases can be troublesome.

Libra Horoscope 11 October 2025

Unemployed people of this sign can get employment. Problems in married life can be resolved. The day is normal for business. The day is good for expressing love. There is also a possibility of sudden financial gain. Students will get the full fruit of their hard work.

Scorpio Horoscope 11 October 2025

Today you will get the support of your child. There are chances of profit in business. Love marriage matters can be resolved. Health will be better than before. You can start a new work with the support of your parents. You will buy a new vehicle. You will get full support from the maternal side.

Sagittarius Horoscope 11 October 2025

A good opportunity to invest money can be found today. You can also go on an entertaining trip. With the help of brothers, pending work can be completed. There may be extra income today. Decisions taken in business will also be beneficial. You will get happiness from your child.

Capricorn Horoscope 11 October 2025

An old dispute of people of this sign can be resolved today. Do not do any work in a hurry. Today your confidence will be high. The boss will be impressed with you in the office. A big business deal can happen. You can get success in court cases.

Aquarius Horoscope 11 October 2025

People of this sign should control their anger. Getting angry over small things can spoil the work. There are also chances of profit in business. Daily tasks can be completed on time. Work-related stress can be reduced. Happiness will remain in married life.

Pisces Horoscope 11 October 2025

An old disease will bother you today. There may be a dispute between husband and wife over something. You may have to part with a friend. Health-related problems may occur. You may get caught in legal matters. Do not trust anyone in money matters. Some important work may remain incomplete.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.