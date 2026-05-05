Even with Jupiter's strong support, you must also pay attention to the movements of Sani Bhagavan (Saturn). Avoid signing as a guarantor for new people.

Remedies: Thursday Worship: Offer yellow flowers to Dakshinamurthy and donate 'kondakadalai sundal' (a chickpea snack).

Yellow Colour: Including yellow in your clothes will increase Jupiter's positive influence.

Help the Elderly: Helping the elderly or teachers will earn you Jupiter's blessings.

In short, this Jupiter transit is like finding shade on a hot day for Scorpions. With hard work and honesty, 2026 will be a milestone year for you.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.