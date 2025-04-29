Saturn Transit: Positive Impact for 3 Zodiac Signs
Saturn has moved from Purvabhadra nakshatra to Uttarabhadra nakshatra. This transit will bring benefits to three zodiac signs. Let's find out which signs are those.
| Published : Apr 29 2025, 04:21 PM
2 Min read
Saturn changes its sign every two and a half years. When it changes, the future of the 12 zodiac signs depends on its position. Saturn also changes nakshatras annually. Recently, Saturn moved from Aquarius to Pisces and from Purvabhadra to Uttarabhadra nakshatra.
Currently, Saturn is in Pisces. Before Akshaya Tritiya on April 30, 2025, Saturn entered its own nakshatra, Uttarabhadra, on April 28, 2025. Saturn will remain in Uttarabhadra until October 3rd. During this time, Saturn will give auspicious results to three signs: Taurus, Gemini, and Aquarius.
Saturn's transit into Uttarabhadra is auspicious for Taurus. Saturn in the 11th house will bring many benefits. Job problems will resolve, new jobs will be found, promotions and raises are possible. Good news from children, travel, financial progress, business expansion, new agreements, and new friendships are likely. Marital relationships will improve.
Saturn's transit into Uttarabhadra, positioned in the 10th house for Gemini, brings auspicious results. This placement brings immense joy, career success, appreciation from superiors, fruitful efforts, and a time of victories.
Saturn's transit into Uttarabhadra, placed in the 2nd house for Aquarius, is auspicious. Family happiness increases, life moves towards success, new agreements are made, work is appreciated, income rises, and thoughts of acquiring vehicles, land, or property strengthen.
Uttarabhadra nakshatra is ruled by Saturn and is the 26th nakshatra. It's a water sign. This nakshatra particularly benefits psychiatrists, doctors, saints, scientists, researchers, and NGO managers.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
