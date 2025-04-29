According to Vedic astrology, planets change their zodiac signs after a specific period. The Moon stays in any zodiac sign for two and a half days. As per Drik Panchang, the Moon will transit in Venus's zodiac sign, Taurus. On Tuesday, April 29, at 2:53 PM, the Moon will move into Taurus. This transit can have both auspicious and inauspicious effects on all zodiac signs. Let's see which 3 zodiac signs will experience beneficial outcomes due to the Moon's transit in Taurus.

Possibility of Increased Wealth for Taurus

Relationships may improve due to the Moon's transit in Taurus. Sweetness in relationships will increase. Stay away from disputes. The mind will be happy. You will be free from worries. There is a possibility of increased wealth. The financial situation may improve. You will spend quality time with family members. You will receive support from your spouse. By following your spouse's advice, you will be able to progress. The job search will be completed. Time will be good for businessmen.

More Happiness for Cancer

The Moon's transit will be beneficial for Cancer zodiac sign individuals. Mutual relationships will improve. There will be a happy atmosphere in the home and family. You will be interested in religious activities. You may go for an outing somewhere. The mind will be happier. Any work you plan to do will surely be completed. With hard work, you will definitely achieve success.

Possibility of Salary Increase for Aquarius

Time will be good for Aquarians. Positive changes will be seen due to the Moon's transit. If you are employed, your wishes for early promotion and salary increase will be fulfilled. Relationships with family members will improve. Relationships will get better. You will be able to plan to travel somewhere. The mind will be happy and free from worries. You will not be influenced by others.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.