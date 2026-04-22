Saturn Retrograde 2026: 138-Day Shani Transit May Bring Financial Gains
Saturn goes into retrograde for 138 days, bringing major astrological shifts. Experts say it may strongly impact life events, with three zodiac signs expected to see positive financial gains or windfalls.
Saturn Retrograde:
Lasts for 138 days
Aquarius:
Libra:
Scorpio:
Also, keep in mind:
During Shani's retrograde, it's important to think before you act. Old issues, people, or opportunities might come back. How you handle them will decide your fate. Shani is the planet of justice, so honest people will get their due rewards. It's a time for correction, not punishment.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
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