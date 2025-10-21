Image Credit : Getty

Number 1 (born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, or 28th of any month)

Ganesha says you'll feel positive energy today. Keep stubbornness and anger in check. The husband-wife relationship will be sweet. You might face insomnia issues.

Number 2 (born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th of any month)

Ganesha says your interest in spirituality and mystery will grow. You might have skin problems due to the weather. A positive change will come to your mind. Frustration may grip you.