On October 21, 2025, the Moon enters Libra, forming a rare 4-planet conjunction with Mercury, Sun, and Mars. Discover how this powerful alignment will impact your zodiac sign today.

Horoscope for 21 October 2025: On Tuesday, October 21, Aries individuals will be happy and benefit from real estate. Taurus natives will have luck on their side and may go on a trip. Gemini people will be a bit sad today, and an old illness might bother them. Cancer individuals might get a job, and their planned tasks will be completed. Read the detailed horoscope for today below.

Aries Horoscope 21 October 2025

People of this sign will be very happy. There will be prosperity in their lives. They will benefit from immovable property like houses and shops. Students will get the full benefit of their hard work. Caution is needed regarding health. Seasonal illnesses may occur.



Taurus Horoscope 21 October 2025

The stalled work of people of this sign may be completed. A long-distance journey may be undertaken for business purposes. You may get the support of luck today. You might get a chance to showcase your talent at the office. Health will be good.

Gemini Horoscope 21 October 2025

People of this sign will be a bit sad today. Tension will remain due to a child's failure. An old illness will be troublesome. Officials may get angry if work is not completed on time. Some habits of your life partner may bother you.

Cancer Horoscope 21 October 2025

People of this sign will benefit from government schemes. Love relationships will become stronger. You will get support from officials at the office. Planned tasks may be completed today. The unemployed may find employment. You might go for an outing with your family.

Leo Horoscope 21 October 2025

The money of people of this sign may get stuck somewhere. Career opportunities may be missed. Try to stay away from disputes. Students will have to be content with less. You will be very troubled by seasonal diseases like colds and coughs.

Virgo Horoscope 21 October 2025

People of this sign may have to face a big problem today. One of your lies might be caught today. Speak thoughtfully, or you will have to regret it later. You may feel tired due to the increased workload. Do not lend money to anyone.

Libra Horoscope 21 October 2025

People of this sign should keep an eye on their children. Opportunities to expand the business may arise. There are chances of promotion in the job. Someone's health in the family may deteriorate. You may suddenly receive news that increases tension. The day will give mixed results.

Scorpio Horoscope 21 October 2025

People of this sign may get success in interviews. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. You can go for an outing with friends. There are also chances of sudden financial gain. Court cases may be decided in your favor. Health will be good.

Sagittarius Horoscope 21 October 2025

Someone close to people of this sign may deceive them. There may be a loss in the stock market. Do not make decisions related to land and property today. An expensive item may be lost or stolen. There may be an argument with parents over something.

Capricorn Horoscope 21 October 2025

A large expense may suddenly come up for people of this sign, which will disrupt their budget. They may have to borrow money from someone against their will. They may have to make rounds to the hospital for a family member's health.

Aquarius Horoscope 21 October 2025

There will be a situation of tension in family relationships. Try to reduce expenses. Competition in business and jobs may increase, which can reduce your utility. Today, you may have a dispute with your brothers over something.

Pisces Horoscope 21 October 2025

People of this sign can make a profitable deal in business. A strained family matter can be resolved. A solution to an old problem may be found. The day is good for finishing pending office work. Many matters will be in your favor.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.