Weekly Horoscope, October 20–26: Diwali 2025 Predictions for All 12 Zodiac Signs
Discover how the Diwali week will unfold for all 12 zodiac signs. Who will see success, and who needs caution? Read the weekly horoscope from Aries to Pisces for insights and guidance.
Weekly horoscope for 12 zodiac signs
Aries: Expect progress at work but be wary of jealousy and family discord over money.
Taurus: Your love life improves, but be cautious with finances and strangers to avoid disputes.
Gemini: Health issues might affect work. A new relationship is possible, but watch your expenses.
Cancer: Legal matters may arise. Good news in business, but be careful with friends.
Leo: Family disputes are possible, but good news is on the way. Travel brings joy.
Virgo: Work pressure may affect health. Financial gains are likely, but relationships may be rocky.
Libra: New work opportunities arise, but watch your spending and health. A wish may be fulfilled.
Scorpio: A new job offer is possible. Family disputes may occur early in the week.
Sagittarius: Be careful with money matters with friends. A long-held wish might come true.
Capricorn: Friends might cause work delays. Avoid arguments and focus on your well-being.
Aquarius: A good week for creatives. Be mindful of your words and finances. Watch out for injuries.
Pisces: Be cautious in business. A new job or travel opportunity may arise.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.