Moon-Ketu-Mars Alignment: Challenges for Pisces, Capricorn, and Cancer
On June 29th, the Moon enters Leo. The conjunction of the Moon and Ketu will lead to a Grahan Yoga. Due to the Ketu and Moon conjunction, some zodiac signs may face problems.
The Moon moves quickly through the zodiac, changing signs every month. This transit brings both good and bad results. This month, the Moon will transit Leo, where Ketu and Mars are already present. Upon entering Leo, the Moon will conjunct both planets, remaining so until June 30th. According to Drik Panchang, the Moon enters Leo on June 29th. The conjunction of Moon and Ketu creates Grahan Yoga. Due to this Ketu-Moon conjunction, some zodiac signs may face challenges. Let's find out which signs need to be cautious.
Pisces: The Ketu-Moon transit may cause problems for Pisces. This transit is not considered auspicious for this sign. Avoid investing in property or the stock market during this time. There may be disagreements at home. Take special care of your health.
Capricorn: The Ketu-Moon conjunction is not considered fortunate for Capricorns. You may face ups and downs in your career. Stay balanced and focus on self-care. Your expenses may increase, so manage your finances carefully. Those in business partnerships may experience disagreements, potentially leading to rifts.
Cancer: The Ketu-Moon conjunction may increase problems for Cancer. Unexpected issues may arise, delaying your plans. Businesspeople should be cautious. Pay attention to your health. Your confidence may decrease. Try to strengthen your relationship with your partner.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.