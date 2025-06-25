Venus Transit 2025: Astrology suggests that Venus bestows immense happiness upon those it favors. Currently in Aries, Venus will enter its own sign, Taurus, on June 29th.

Venus Horoscope June 2025: Venus is considered an auspicious planet in astrology. Whichever zodiac sign it graces with its benevolent gaze is said to experience great fortune. Currently in Aries, Venus will transit into Taurus, its own sign, on June 29th. This transit into its home sign is considered highly auspicious and will significantly impact four zodiac signs, bringing them financial gains and other benefits. Let's find out which signs these are…

Taurus to Experience Financial Gains

As Venus enters its own sign, Taurus, those born under this sign will benefit the most. They may recover pending funds and experience financial gains through property. Love life will flourish, and romantic trips with partners are likely.

Leo's Worries to Dissipate

Major worries for Leos may dissipate. Outstanding loans may be repaid, and health concerns could improve. They will find happiness through their children. A desired transfer may come through, and journeys will be pleasant. Social gatherings with friends are also on the cards.

Libra to Benefit from Property

This period is favorable for investments, and planned endeavors will succeed. Libras may receive a share of ancestral property. Advice from experienced individuals will prove beneficial, leading to financial gains. This time is particularly fruitful for those involved in the stock market. Desires related to marital bliss will also be fulfilled.

Aquarius to Receive Good News

Aquarians may receive significant good news. Disputes with romantic partners will resolve, and new relationships may blossom. A valuable gift from in-laws is possible. Children's achievements will be a source of pride, and health will remain good.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.