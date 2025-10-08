Jupiter Transit Before Diwali 2025: Trouble Ahead for These 3 Zodiac Signs
Jupiter transit before Diwali 2025 may bring major challenges for 3 zodiac signs. This planetary shift could impact relationships, finances, and stability. Find out if your sign is on the list and how to navigate the effects of this Jupiter movement.
Jupiter Transit 2025
Jupiter transits into Cancer on October 18, 2025, and retrogrades back into Gemini on December 5. This planetary shift will affect all 12 zodiac signs, bringing notable challenges for some. Let’s explore which signs are likely to be most impacted.
Taurus
Jupiter transits your 3rd house. Expect sudden expenses and financial strain. Mental stress and health issues may arise. Be careful with your words.
Leo
This transit isn't good for Leos. You'll feel tired and face work delays. Be cautious of active enemies. Don't trust blindly and be careful with financial decisions.
Aquarius
Jupiter transits your 6th house (enemies, illness). Expect stress and competition. Work hard, avoid loans, and watch your health.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.