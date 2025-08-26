Image Credit : Getty

Aries: A beneficial day, success in all endeavors. Decisions at work will ease tasks. Some colleagues might envy your happiness. Your good behavior will win hearts. A family member's health might require attention.

Taurus: A happy and peaceful day. Success in desired tasks, luck on your side. Good news expected by afternoon. Busy evening with family, visitors likely. Gain respect and fortune's favor. Improved business relationships. Increased courage despite confusion. Work plans will succeed.