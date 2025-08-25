Image Credit : Getty

Aries: Your love life could improve this week. Maintaining good coordination with colleagues at work will bring success. You might go on a religious trip with friends or family. Avoid taking any kind of loan. Young people will achieve their goals.

Taurus: You'll be respected in society. Finances will be better. Minor disputes with neighbors might arise but will remain small. You'll spend time with family, enjoying leisure activities. Affection between spouses will be strong. Health will be good.