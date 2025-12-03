Mars Transit 2025: Big Loss Alert for 3 Zodiac Signs; 40 Days of Caution Ahead
Mars Transit 2025 brings a 40-day caution period as Mars moves from Scorpio to Sagittarius on December 7. Three zodiac signs may face big losses and heightened risks. Stay alert and check if your sign is affected.
Mars
Mars enters Sagittarius on Dec 7, 7:30 PM. In astrology, Mars is the planet of energy. This transit is seen as challenging and will last for 40 days, until Jan 16, 4:36 AM.
Taurus
Mars enters the 8th house. Expenses will increase. You might face issues with kids and seniors at work. Business losses are possible. Income will be hit, and saving money will be hard.
Virgo
Mars enters the 4th house, possibly causing family fights and work stress. You might feel unsatisfied with your job. Health and relationships could see ups and downs. Mental stress is likely.
Capricorn
Mars transits the 12th house, bringing stress. You might have disagreements with your partner or even relocate. Plan work carefully to avoid losses. Business competition will be tough.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
